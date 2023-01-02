Evergreen FFA had busy start to school year

The Evergreen FFA Chapter has a long standing of student involvement and community support. The FFA chapter was chartered in 1968 and has grown in many ways to advance premier leadership, career success, and personal growth of its members.

The chapter has had a busy start to the 2022-2023 school year with various contests, community service events, and other chapter activities. This year, the Evergreen FFA has 80 FFA members in grades 9-12.

After the 2021-2022 school year, the former agricultural teacher and FFA Advisor, Susan Hanifan, retired from her position of 20 years. Since Hanifan’s retirement, the school has hired Alexis Howell as the new Evergreen agricultural teacher and FFA Advisor.

Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the FFA chapter has been actively involved in and outside of the classroom. This fall the chapter has:

• Inducted 45 first year members, or Greenhands.

• Had 8 members attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

• Had 65 fair projects displayed at the Fulton County Fair.

• Earned 7th Place at District Milk Quality Judging.

• Earned 2nd Place at County Job Interview.

• Had 75% of its members compete in a FFA contest since the start of the school year.

• Had 53% of its members complete a community service project since the start of the school year.

• Prepared 360 chicken dinners under the direction of the Evergreen FFA Alumni.

• Had over $16,000 worth of fruit sales product sold.

• Had seven members receive their FFA Jacket through the Ohio FFA Jacket Grant Program. Only 200 are given out across the state.

• Donated 13 Family-size Thanksgiving Meals to Evergreen families with support from the FFA, Evergreen High School Student Council, Evergreen Elementary, and Evergreen community supporters.

• Had $13,594 worth of economic impact through the members Supervised Agricultural Experiences (Agricultural Projects).

The Evergreen FFA has done several different activities from competing Dairy Cattle Judging to attending leadership conferences to participating in the Fulton County Fair.

This year, the chapter has four officers who are leading the program. This year’s team includes: Kyle Feeback, President; Jessica Campbell, Secretary; Meegan Gleckler, Treasurer; and Haley Entenmann, Reporter.

The program has 18 seniors who will be graduating in May of 2023.