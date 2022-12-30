Property clean up planned in Wauseon

A property clean up project in Wauseon begins this week. Work for the federally funded project on the Britsch property on W. Chestnut Street is estimated to take 2-3 weeks to complete.

As part of the Wauseon Soil Cleanup Project, Buckeye Elm Contracting and subcontractors will remediate/remove contaminated soil on the property.

Work on the site will take place during the day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work may also take place during those hours during the weekend, in accordance with city ordinances.

Residents are asked to call the Wauseon Public Works Department at 419-335-8376 with any questions, comments, or complaints.