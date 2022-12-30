Looking back at the last year

In this issue, we continue to look back at the people and events making news in 2022. The first half of the year was featured in the Dec. 27 issue.

July

Swanton Village Council approved Shannon Shulters as the village administrator. She replaced Rosanna Hoelzle, who resigned.

Triangular Processing announced plans to buy Sullys Bakery and Bistro in Wauseon. It was renamed The Table on Fulton.

Triple H Farms near Metamora was selected to host the 2023 Breakfast on the Farm event.

Delta graduate Walter Steele was approved as the new Delta High School athletic director.

Wauseon Homecoming, Lyons Chicken Barbeque and the Delta Chicken Festival were held in the county. Haleigh Wurst won the Queens Pageant at Homecoming.

Oncore Brewing opened on Airport Highway in Swanton, filling a spot that had been mostly vacant since the closing of Movie Gallery. It was the second brewery to open in Swanton, with Heavy Wheelhouse opening earlier in the year.

August

The Swanton Corn Festival and Bull Thistle Festival in Fayette were held.

Devon A. Harris of Wauseon was indicted on five charges related to the death of three-year-old Gemma Thompson, including involuntary manslaughter and murder. He later pleaded not guilty. The case is ongoing.

Wauseon and Swanton teachers and their respective Boards of Education agreed to new three-year contracts.

Wauseon City Council voted to increase water and sewer rates.

Wauseon Fire Chief Richard Sluder was named the state’s deputy fire marshal. Phil Kessler took over as chief.

Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger were inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Wauseon High School football team received 88 new helmets from the Cleveland Browns.

Dr. Kiersten F. Latham took over as Sauder Village President and CEO.

September

Brailey Union Church in rural Swanton celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Large crowds again descended on the Fulton County Fair. Overall attendance topped 300,000.

Alice Allen was named to the Wauseon Board of Education.

Swanton Village Council approved the creation of an Economic Development Commission.

Swanton veteran Billy Chinnis was honored on his 100th birthday.

Archbold won both the boys and girls golf titles in the NWOAL.

October

Senator Rob Portman (R – Ohio) visited the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton.

Pike-Delta-York schools were without a choir teacher, leading to the possibility of cancelling the classes for the remainder of the school year. Susan Thompson, a retired teacher, was ultimately hired in time to keep the classes going.

November

Funding was announced for roundabouts in Fulton County. A roundabout is planned for the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Route 109 in fiscal year 2027 and for the intersection of State Route 108 and County Road D in 2028.

Former Swanton utility clerk Kari Rowe of Wauseon was charged with the theft of nearly $65,000 from the village.

Evergreen voters approved the renewal of a 0.25% income tax after voting it down in May.

Democrat Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican J.R. Majewski in the Ninth Congressional District race.

Governor Mike DeWine won in Fulton County and statewide to retain his seat.

Swanton Village Council approved a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for a small portion of the downtown area.

An expansion at Nature Fresh Farms in Delta is expected to create over 120 jobs.

The Village of Metamora received a grant for new playground equipment.

December

The Pettisville School Foundation honored four more graduates by adding them to the “city limits” sign. New honorees were three-star Air Force Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse and the members of Girl Named Tom, Caleb, Josh, and Bekah Liechty.

The Wauseon Board of Education approved a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management. The company, which plans to build a hotel near the Ohio Turnpike interchange, will donate a portion of their tax savings back to the school district.

Swanton resident Brandy L. Berry joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club and was presented with a certificate by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Berry’s safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries in an October crash on County Road 2.

Wauseon Council approved a small section of native grasses at Homecoming Park.