Winter storm brings cold, wind

While the snow didn’t pile up like it did in some other areas of the country, a strong storm gave area residents a harsh taste of winter just in time for Christmas. One or two inches of snow fell on the Thursday into Friday, but it was the wind and cold that made the most impact.

Winter storm warnings were issued throughout the region.

An Arctic cold front swept through the area, dropping temperatures from around 40 degrees to below zero. Rain turned to snow and there was a flash freeze.

Travel was treacherous with a Level 2 snow emergency being issued. Areas to the east had Level 3 snow emergencies.

Strong winds persisted through Christmas Eve. The highest wind gust reported in Wauseon was 49 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The high winds and low temperatures combined to create dangerous wind chills. The lowest recorded wind chill in Wauseon was 34 below zero. The lowest wind chill at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton was 29 below zero.

Blizzard conditions were reported throughout the region. To be classified as a blizzard there must be sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater and falling or blowing snow that reduces visibilities frequently to less than 1/4 mile.

“Regardless of whether a ‘blizzard’ occurred or not, the combination of strong winds, dangerous wind chills, and poor road conditions was, by far, the greatest focus for the area,” said a National Weather Service report.

Elsewhere in the region, a seiche exposed the lake floor of the western basin of Lake Erie as strong winds blew the water from the west to the east side of the lake. There, Buffalo experienced, arguably the worst conditions. They received 51.9 inches of snow at the airport along with the cold and wind experienced in northwest Ohio. At least 40 deaths have been reported due to the blizzard in western New York, according to the Associated Press.

