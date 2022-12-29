Patrol releases Christmas holiday report

COLUMBUS – According to provisional statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday.

During the four-day reporting period, from Friday at 12 a.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m., 13 people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Of the 13 killed this year, impairment was a factor in one crash.

Troopers removed 56 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, while citing 14 for distracted driving and 21 for drugs.

In 2019, there were 12 people killed, during a period which ran from December 24 to 25. In 2021, there were 10 fatal crashes which killed 10 people during the four-day holiday period. Last year’s reporting period ran from Dec. 23-26.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.