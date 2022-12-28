Number of new COVID cases unchanged last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases was level in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 59 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 16-22, the same number as the previous week.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was down, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people was up, going from 235 to 263.5 as of last Thursday. That is the 41st highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 267.8 per 100,000 people, which was an increase.

Lucas County had a rate of 268.7 out of 100,000, which was up from the previous week. That was the 39th highest in the state.

Williams County was the 33rd highest in the state at 278. Henry County was the 74th highest in the state at 203.7 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Holmes County with 77.3. The highest in the state was Erie County at 557.5.

• Case rates remained somewhat high in Fulton County zip codes over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

The northern Fulton County zip codes had the highest number of cases but relatively low case numbers.

The Metamora zip code had a rate of 368.2 with 5 cases. The Fayette zip code had a rate 328.2 with 9 cases reported. Lyons had 5 cases for a rate of 293.8.

The Archbold zip code had a rate of 166.4 with 11 cases. The Delta zip code had 22 cases for a rate of 256.4 per 100,000.

In the Swanton zip code there were 22 cases for a rate of 173.7. Wauseon had 31 cases for a rate of 234.

• Fulton County remained at medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in low or medium counties.

Lucas and Williams counties also were medium while Defiance and Henry counties dropped to low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 12,741 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 184 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 122,091 total cases with 1,487 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg