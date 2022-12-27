Hospital leaders elected to OHA Board

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Hospital Association, the united voice of Ohio’s 252 hospitals and 15 health systems, announces new officers and welcomes new members to its Board of Trustees for 2023.

Michael Canady, MBA, FACHE, MD, chief executive officer, Holzer Health System (Gallipolis) was elected chair of the board beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Patricia Finn, CEO, Fulton County Health Center (Wauseon) will be chair-elect and T. Clifford “Cliff” Deveny, MD, president and CEO, Summa Health (Akron) will serve as secretary/treasurer. Board officers serve one-year terms.

“We are proud to have Dr. Canady as our board chair next year as we embark on important work to ensure a healthy Ohio,” said Mike Abrams, OHA president and CEO. “We thank our new and returning trustees for their service and support of OHA, which collaborates with 252 member hospitals and 15 health systems across Ohio. Despite daunting workforce and public health crises, Ohio hospitals and health systems continue to provide the quality health care all Ohioans deserve.”

New trustees-at-large elected by the OHA membership for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 include Don Kline, COO, Bon Secours Mercy Health (Lima), Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO, Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus), and Don Malone, MD, president, Cleveland Clinic Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers (Cleveland).

Trustees-at-large re-elected by the OHA membership for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 include John “Jack” Janoso Jr., MBA, president and CEO, Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster) and Matthew Perry, president and CEO, Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville).

Returning trustees for 2023 include:

• Mark Clement, president and CEO, TriHealth (Cincinnati)

• Deborah Feldman, president & CEO, Dayton Children’s Hospital (Dayton)

• Ben Gill, president and CEO, Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

• Jeffrey Graham, president and CEO, Adena Health (Chillicothe)

• Matthew Grimshaw, president and CEO, Trinity Health Systems (Steubenville)

• Lisa Klenke, MBA, RN, CEO, Mercer Health (Coldwater)

• Stephen Markovich, MD, president and CEO, OhioHealth (Columbus)

• Cliff Megerian, MD, FACS, CEO, University Hospitals (Cleveland)

• David Phillips, MBA, president and CEO, WVU Medicine – Barnesville Hospital (Barnesville) and WVU Medicine-Harrison Community Hospital (Cadiz)

The OHA Board sets policy and strategic direction for matters affecting hospitals throughout Ohio. The board includes representatives from small and large hospitals, urban and rural hospitals, teaching facilities and independent facilities and health care systems.

Canady joined the OHA board in 2019. He served as board chair-elect in 2022 and as the secretary and treasurer in 2021. He is CEO of Holzer Health System. Prior to being named CEO, he served as chief medical officer for the health system. He joined the Holzer team as chairman of the surgery department in 1996, serving for 11 years. He later served as surgical services director for the entire system for more than two years. Canady joined Holzer in 1995 following four years of service in the United States Navy.