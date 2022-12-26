Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-a-Snowplow contest

BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike has announced the eight winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest. Each winner will receive a $100 cash gift card.

Here’s the list of the winning snowplow truck names, the winners’ name and hometown, and the maintenance building locations (from west to east) where the snowplow trucks will be stationed:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Nicole Galmarini (Cleveland, Ohio)

Kunkle Maintenance Building (Williams County)

Ohio Thaw Enforcement

Jonathan Harrison (Tallmadge, Ohio)

Swanton Maintenance Building (Fulton County)

Blizzard Wizard

Jacqueline Flowers (Youngstown, Ohio)

Elmore Maintenance Building (Ottawa County)

The Blizzard of Oz

Annette Bettilyon (Navarre, Ohio)

Castalia Maintenance Building (Erie County)

Plow Chicka Plow Wow

Joshua Kerr (Hartville, Ohio)

Amherst Maintenance Building (Lorain County)

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls

Linda Vallant (Medina, Ohio)

Boston Maintenance Building (Summit County)

Clearopathtra

Samantha Scardina (Berlin Center, Ohio)

Hiram Maintenance Building (Portage County)

The Big LePLOWski

Matthew Sanchez (Lorain, Ohio)

Canfield Maintenance Building (Mahoning County)

A snowplow truck will be named at the each of the Ohio Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings (from west to east): Kunkle (Williams County), Swanton (Fulton County), Elmore (Ottawa County), Castalia (Erie County), Amherst (Lorain County), Boston (Summit County), Hiram (Portage County), and Canfield (Mahoning County) along the 241-mile toll road.

“Motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing the snowplow trucks and allow extra space for the crews to clear the road. Don’t crowd the plow,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. “The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck.”

More than 5,500 snowplow names were submitted to ohioturnpike.org from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20. Ohio Turnpike officials selected the top 50 names for a public vote. Nearly 1,100 votes were cast from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2.

The contest launch coincided with the Ohio Turnpike’s annual 136-point safety inspection of all snowplow trucks and equipment, which was completed from Oct. 18-21.

“This year, more than 100 snowplow trucks will be available at any moment to maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s 1,395 lane miles, 31 toll plaza interchanges and 14 service plazas across 13 counties in northern Ohio,” Ahmed added. “The entire Ohio Turnpike can be plowed once per hour with our current staffing and equipment levels at eight maintenance buildings.”

Last season, the Ohio Turnpike’s maintenance and roadway crews handled 55 winter storm events, one more than the previous season, and worked more than 32,000 hours to keep the turnpike and its facilities clear of snow and ice.

More than 309,000 gallons of de-icing liquid and 56,000 tons of salt were used to remove snow and ice from the roadway and bridges last season. On average, about 293,000 gallons of de-icing liquid and 65,000 tons of salt are used per year.