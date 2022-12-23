Looking back at 2022

With the year nearly complete, we are looking back at the people and events making news in 2022. Here is a look at the first sixth months of the year.

January

The Fulton County Humane Society was in the process of readying its new building in the Archbold area.

COVID-19 continued to hit the area as the new year began. The first week of the year saw 380 new cases in Fulton County and six deaths. The number of new cases increased to 475 the next week and then 694.

The Wauseon Board of Education decided to decrease a levy request following a defeat at the polls the preceding November. They dropped the request from 2% to 1.75%.

New Swanton Village Council members Mike Disbrow, Samanta Disbrow, Derek Kania, and Patrick Messenger were sworn in.

February

Lori Sullivan and Peter Najarian were inducted into the Swanton Local Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

A snowstorm dropped up to 13 inches of snow on the area, leading to closures of schools, local government offices, and businesses.

Swanton Village Council approved live streaming of its meetings.

Universal COVID-19 contact tracing ended in Ohio schools. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health Director, said the quick spread and rapid clinical course of the Omicron variant made universal tracing impractical.

The Swanton boys basketball team defeated Archbold to secure an outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship. It was their first league title since 2015 and first outright title since 1982.

Wauseon won its sixth straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League wrestling championship.

Swanton Fire Chief Anthony Schaffer announced his retirement.

The CDC loosened mask wearing recommendations, saying most Americans did not need to wear masks. Future mask recommendations would be based on the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels.

March

The Wauseon girls basketball team won its first district championship since 2010, defeating Elmwood 72-58.

During a Wauseon area barn fire, 600 of 780 baby pigs were saved with the help firefighters and neighbors.

Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer won his second state wrestling title.

Four County Career Center Superintendent Tim Meister announced his retirement.

A Wauseon woman, her three children and fiance died following a two-vehicle crash just north of Wauseon. Muriel Michael, Xavier Brown, Deklin Jankowski, Aurora Michael, and Riggs Brown died from injuries sustained in the crash.

April

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited Fulton County to promote early childhood literacy. She read to kindergarten students at Wauseon Primary School.

BlueScope Recycling bought the MetalX location at the intersection of U.S. 20A and State Route 109 in Delta.

Four people were injured when a vehicle drove into three Delta buildings.

The Vanishing Magic Museum, owned by Dr. Kenneth Ladd, was featured on the MeTV show, “Collector’s Call.”

State and local officials, including Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and Metroparks Toledo Executive Director Dave Zenk, celebrated Earth Day at a recently completed wetland restoration at Oak Openings Metropark in Swanton.

Evergreen Local Schools dedicated its softball field in memory of Bill Steck, a former coach that led the squad to multiple titles.

May

Wauseon voters approved a new 1.75% income tax by a margin of 59%-41%, averting massive cuts. The Board of Education had voted to eliminate extracurricular activities, and some staff positions if that levy was not approved.

Incumbent Jeff Rupp defeated challenger Brad Peebles in the Republican primary for Fulton County Commissioner.

Ed Dziengelewski was approved as new Swanton fire chief.

Evergreen softball clinched back-to-back league titles with a win over Bryan.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted was among the speakers at a ceremony marking North Star BlueScope Steel’s $700 million expansion.

June

Relay for Life of Fulton County was held at its new location at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon.

After moving the show from Swanton High School property, a new site was selected for the the Swanton Fourth of July Fireworks Fest. It was held at Memorial Park.

Plans for a new Fulton County Senior Center building were announced. The new building will be located on S. Shoop Avenue in Wauseon, near the Fulton County Health Center.