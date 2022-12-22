Four County Career Center named Heart Safe School

Four County Career Center recently received the designation of being a Heart Safe School through Nationwide Childrens Hospital and the Ohio Project ADAM. Project ADAM helps schools nationwide implement programs to make Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) readily available by preparing schools for a cardiac emergency through emergency response plans, staff CPR and AED training, and sudden cardiac arrest awareness education. All Career Center staff also had training in Hands Only CPR. Shown above are some of the members of the Cardiac Emergency Response Team who have had additional training in CPR, AED use and participate in scheduled practice drills. Becoming a Heart Safe School is one more way to keep the students and staff safe at Four County Career Center.

