Posted on by

NSCC Board provides input on strategic plan


The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees gave input on the school’s strategic plan at their meeting Friday, Dec. 9.

Board of Trustees members participated in a compression planning “dotting session,” providing valued input into the College’s new Strategic Plan, which will be in effect 2023-2026. The College has previously held external stakeholder listening and dotting sessions in all six service counties, as well as learner and employee sessions internally.

The current Strategic Plan (2020-2023) includes five goals or pillars. They including life-changing education, learning for all, organizational excellence, empowered team, and engaged community. The full Strategic Plan can be viewed at NorthwestState.edu/strategic-plan.

In other Board action:

· Approved the promotion of Brittany Thompson to Director of Admissions.

· Approved the employment of Adriana Lopez to Financial Aid Counselor, Gina Kasch to Fundraising Coordinator, and Susan Cheesman to Grants Officer.

· Approved the transfer of Kristi Von Deylen to Administrative Assistant-Nursing & Allied Health, and Kara Flesher to Academic Advisor.

· Approved the 2022 Affordability and Efficiency Report.

· Approved the 2021-2022 College Audit.

· Approved a new Board Self-Evaluation policy.

· Accepted a gift (kinescope hand-held microscope) to the College.

· Approved miscellaneous employment contracts, and three resignations, and the renewal of Probationary Faculty and Non-Teaching Faculty contracts.