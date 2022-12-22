Four County Career Center raises funds for Relay for Life

Four County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students led the campaign and raised $2,103 for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Students and staff participated in jeans day, game day, wishing well, Ms. Relay, and basket auction events to raise the funds and support this worthy cause. Shown with the check are NTHS members, from left, Savanna Tijerina (Defiance) Computer Design/3D Modeling; Madison Heuer (Napoleon) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Anna Miller (Bryan) Health Careers; and Isaiah Luce (Wauseon) Computer Design/3D Modeling. NTHS Advisors are Matt Zwyer and Taryn Thomas, English instructors.

