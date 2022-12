The Swanton Public Library invites all youth for a gingerbread party on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

They’ll have gingerbread, frosting, and all manner of trimmings set out for kids to decorate at their leisure. Cookie decorating is free and open to all ages.

Registration is requested. Call 419-826-2760 or visit the library’s website to sign up.