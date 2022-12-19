Swanton students tour Sauder Corporation

Swanton Advanced Accounting students were recently invited to the Sauder Corporation for a tour of two of its facilities.

Students were able to meet with Patrick Sauder, CFO who explained the opportunities available to accountants in the industrial setting. Students were then given a tour of the Sauder Manufacturing division organized through Vice President of Human Resources Marc Fruth.They were able to observe the process of raw materials to finished goods, and were shown the role that accounting plays throughout the process.

Students were given the opportunity to hear about new products and techniques used to stay competitive in the global economy. They were then invited to Sauders 1.5 million square foot warehouse distribution center and given a tour describing new robotic inventory practices that help organize millions of dollars of inventory. Swanton accounting students are a part of the College Credit Plus Initiative funded through Penta Career Center and are receiving college financial accounting credits.