Swanton group welcoming new members

A Swanton club, first organized in the 1950s, is now in its 67th year.

Delphians was organized as a literary club in 1955. Literary, or study, study clubs were common in 50s and Swanton was home to at least two others – the Questors and the Athenians.

Delphians is the only one still meeting.

The stated policy of the organization “shall be to include in its yearly programs such subjects as are of interest to the majority of its members, to assist and cooperate in any civic or philanthropic project of the community which the group as a whole may approve.

Some of the yearly program themes have included presentations on famous women, world religions, American folklore, holidays and customs, life of the modern woman, interesting book reviews, and enjoyable travel logs.

From its beginning, special fall and spring entertainment was organized, including attending plays, sharing programs with significant others, book reviews, and travels to local historical displays.

Meetings are held at 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of October, November, December, February, March, and April. In September and January they plan luncheons at an area restaurant and in May they organize a special Spring Fling. Each meeting will include a program, light refreshments, and a business meeting.

The group’s current constitution states, “The objective of this organization shall be to further the intellectual and cultural development of its members.”

They are currently seeking women of the community who are interested in meeting new friends, joining in the fun with existing friends, sharing their interests, and adding to their cultural and intellectual development, while making memories and developing friendships.

The Jan. 4 meeting will be held at the Swanton Public Library Community Room at 1 p.m. Heritage is the current theme and the meeting will begin with member presentations.

For more information, call Ann Hallett at 419-389-2495, Lucille Smith at 419-388-5495, or Bea Kovacs at 419-430-0987.