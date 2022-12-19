UToledo, Owens renew Rocket Express admission program

The University of Toledo and Owens Community College are renewing a partnership that creates a seamless path for students to earn a bachelor’s degree from UT after starting at Owens.

The admission pathway program, called Rocket Express, was first launched in 2017.

“We are pleased to continue our Rocket Express partnership with The University of Toledo. Our Rocket Express agreement provides a pathway to an additional opportunity in higher education so that our students reach their academic and career goals efficiently. The Rocket Express helps provide support for our students who intend to transfer while saving them time and money. We are grateful to the University of Toledo for partnering with Owens in a way that is meaningful to our students and our region,” Owens President Dione Somerville said.

“The strong partnership between UToledo and Owens and our shared commitment to student success provide a great opportunity for individuals in our community to achieve their dream of earning a college degree with increased support from both institutions through our updated Rocket Express program,” UT President Gregory Postel said.

A total of 1,600 Owens students are enrolled in the Rocket Express program for the fall 2022 semester. Over the first five academic years of the partnership, from 2017-18 through 2021-22, Owens averaged 1,750 students enrolled annually in the Rocket Express partnership. During this time, more than 6,500 students who previously attended Owens then enrolled at UT.

Students begin their college journey at Owens and can join the updated Rocket Express program immediately by indicating they intend to transfer to UT. Rocket Express students benefit from access to academic advisers at both Owens and UT and receive ongoing communication from UT as they advance through their academic studies. Program participants also have opportunities to participate in student life activities at both Owens and UT, such as clubs, organizations and Express and Rocket athletics games.

As part of the program, students have access to UT’s degree audit system to keep track of how their Owens classes will apply to their future UT degree program, which is a helpful tool especially if they are considering changing their program of study.

Rocket Express students also do not pay the UT application fee when they are ready to transfer.

More information is available on the Owens website at owens.edu/rocketexpress.