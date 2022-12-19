Courthouse News

Marriage Licences

Garrett Waidelich, 32, Archbold, CPA, and Marli Cheney, 21, Archbold, receptionist.

Korey Arend, 25, Archbold, HR service coordinator, and Brady Neifer, 24, Wauseon, ironworker.

Eric Johnston 55, Adrian, Michigan, disabled, and Ramona Allison, 60, Adrian, Michigan, assistant cook.

Jesse Silveous, 37, Swanton, factory worker, and Erin Skeldon, 50, Swanton, patient care technician.

Steve Pfund, 50, Wauseon, truck driver, and Ann Schmunk, 60, Wauseon, clerk.

Julia Gomez, 27, Wauseon, retail, and Taylor Beville, 27, Wauseon, foreman.

Real Estate Transfers

Shirley Miler to Joshua Carder, 15289 County Road 4-1, Metamora, $325,000.

Terry and Shirley Sampsel to 1818 Airport Highway LLC, W. Airport Highway and County Road 1-3, Swanton, $275,000.

Daniel Grabarczyk to Douglas Cloutier and Amber Terry, 5761 U.S. 20, Metamora, $255,000.

Vincent and Delores Serra to Richard and Linda Reinhart, 125 Redbud Dr., Swanton, $328,250.

Michael and Becky Hayden to Joshua and Loren Hollinger, 619 Brookside Dr., Swanton, $175,000.

Common Pleas Court

Jessica D. Thomson vs. Robert E. Avery II, Boise, Idaho, U.R.E.S.A.

Pahl Ready Mix Concrete Inc., Bryan, vs. Geahlen Paving & Excavating, Liberty Center, other civil.

Steven Creager, Napoleon, vs. Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge, Defiance, other civil.

CRB Group LLC, Swanton, vs. Brandon Crow, Swanton, foreclosures.

Angel Rupp, Fayette, vs. James Lawrence, Morenci, other civil.

Karli Thornton, Swanton, vs. Sema Fofung M.D., professional torts.

Progressive Director Insurance, Los Angeles, vs. Ronald T. Harvey, Lakewood, Ohio.

Republic Finance LLC, Indianapolis, vs. Brian K. Wheeler, Wauseon, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Jessica D. Pratt, Swanton, other civil.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Debra A. Pursel, Wauseon, other civil.

Kyle Sperling, Archbold, vs. Samantha Sperling, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Auto Shine 1 LLC, Archbold, other civil.

Heidi Truckor, Swanton, vs. Brandon Truckor, Metamora, dissolution of marriage without children.

Katelynn Murray, Delta, vs. Gabriel D. Perez, Fayette, other civil.

Dayan Dickerson, Swanton, vs. Garth Dickerson, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Calvary SPV I LLC, Valhalla, NY, vs. Lance C. Otterson, Archbold, other civil.

Kern Heating Cooling & and Plumbing, Delta, vs. Swanton Valley Realty LLC, Swanton, other civil.

Wilmington Saving Fund Society, Anaheim Hills, California, vs. Joshua A. Wyse, Archbold, foreclosures.