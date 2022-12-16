Ohio Senators praise Respect for Marriage Act

The Respect for Marriage Act was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, drawing praise from both Ohio Senators.

“This is a momentous day for our country and so many families I represent,” said Senator Rob Portman (R-OH). “I am proud of my colleagues who reached across the aisle and worked hard to ensure this legislation passed in the House and Senate. The majority of the American people want this issue settled, and now that this bill is law, millions of married couples will get the certainty and peace of mind they deserve by having their marriage protected.

“The Supreme Court acknowledged same-sex marriage as a constitutional right in 2015, yet current law allows states and the federal government to refuse to recognize valid same-sex marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act simply guarantees that valid same-sex marriages from one state will be recognized by the federal government and other states. It ensures that valid marriages between two individuals are given full faith and credit, regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Both Portman and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) voted to pass the legislation in November. It passed the Senate by a vote of 61-36.

“Ohioans should be able to marry whom they love,” said Brown. “All Americans deserve full civil rights under the law regardless of where they live. I’ll keep fighting to protect those rights.”