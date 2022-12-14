Wauseon Board approves tax incentive agreement related to new hotel

Wauseon Exempted Village School Board approved Monday a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management, LLC. These agreements will allow for Ram Tika Management, LLC to have a 10-year 100% tax abatement in exchange for the company agreeing to donate 15% of their tax savings back to Wauseon Exempted Village School District for the first eight years of the agreement and then 50% of their tax savings in years nine and ten of the agreement.

Ram Tika Management, LLC plans to tear down part of the current Magnuson Hotel that sits across from the turnpike exit on State Route 108 and build a four story, 98 room Hilton brand hotel, according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

The school district currently receives approximately $1,700 a year in tax revenue from this property. Board member Larry Zimmerman Jr. said that the “school district is going to get more money with the 15% than what we’re getting now” estimating that the 15% donation will provide the school with approximately $9,500 a year.

Also at the meeting, Kyle Prueter from Great Lakes Biomedical presented information to the school board about drug testing programs that could be offered to students in the district who participate in extracurricular activities. Prueter says drug testing is “all about deterrent” and “giving kids one more reason to say no” to drugs and alcohol.

Board members asked questions and had discussion regarding the possibility of drug testing students, but no action was taken regarding this matter at this meeting.

Dr. Chris Harben reported to the board on the progress of the strategic planning process. Harben reported that 205 surveys were returned with responses from teachers and employees of the district with “a lot of good, deep comments.” A survey will also be sent out to students and parents in the district asking for their input on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to the district.

Harben explained that the next steps will be to take the data and “consolidate into a useable report” to be presented to the strategic planning committee at their upcoming meeting on Jan. 20, 2023. Members of the strategic planning committee will include the school board, superintendent, treasurer, administrators from all four buildings, and union representatives.

Eric Sauber, operations supervisor for the school district, presented on the new building automation system that helps with the efficiency of the heating, cooling, and lighting in the primary, elementary, middle, and high schools. Sauber demonstrated how the system works in each building and answered questions from board members.

Other business

The school board approved personnel items including the retirement of Greg Walker, effective June 1, 2023, and Sandy Eyer effective January 1, 2023.

The board approved the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding – Ed Choice Vouchers Resolution. The resolution stated that “The Board of Education finds and determines that the deduction of school voucher funds from School District is harmful to the district, its pupils, taxpayers, voters and staff.”

The board appointed member Larry Fruth as the representative to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term commencing January 1, 2023.

The board scheduled the 2023 Wauseon Exempted Village Board of Education organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. with Amy Fisher serving as president pro tempore.

The school board approved the treasurer’s report, donations made to the school, and the FY 2023 amended appropriation resolution presented by the treasurer.

The board approved on final reading NEOLA Bylaw Policies addition/revisions as presented.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Board-of-Ed-Wauseon.jpg