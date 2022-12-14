Students serve as Courtesy Corp at Skills USA conference

Four County Career Center had nine Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students serve as the Courtesy Corp for the Skills USA Ohio Fall Leadership Conference held at the Columbus Convention Center. Their work involved logistics, hospitality hosts, security and resource management. These students each received a letter of Official Commendation from the Skills USA Ohio Board of Directors for their extreme professionalism and work ethic. Law Enforcement & Security Tactics instructor, Kevin Thomas, led the students in this service. Shown with their commendations are from left, front, Jenae Kinsman (Archbold); Stephen Traxler (North Central); Elizabeth McCloud (Ayersville); Kinsley Martin (North Central); and back, Thomas; Hunter Linton (Pettisville); Ty Carrizales (Patrick Henry); Eric Lichtenwald (Tinora); and Xavier McCance (Patrick Henry). Absent from the photo is Bai Earl (Delta).

Four County Career Center had nine Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students serve as the Courtesy Corp for the Skills USA Ohio Fall Leadership Conference held at the Columbus Convention Center. Their work involved logistics, hospitality hosts, security and resource management. These students each received a letter of Official Commendation from the Skills USA Ohio Board of Directors for their extreme professionalism and work ethic. Law Enforcement & Security Tactics instructor, Kevin Thomas, led the students in this service. Shown with their commendations are from left, front, Jenae Kinsman (Archbold); Stephen Traxler (North Central); Elizabeth McCloud (Ayersville); Kinsley Martin (North Central); and back, Thomas; Hunter Linton (Pettisville); Ty Carrizales (Patrick Henry); Eric Lichtenwald (Tinora); and Xavier McCance (Patrick Henry). Absent from the photo is Bai Earl (Delta). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_2022-skills-usa-courtesy-team.jpg Four County Career Center had nine Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students serve as the Courtesy Corp for the Skills USA Ohio Fall Leadership Conference held at the Columbus Convention Center. Their work involved logistics, hospitality hosts, security and resource management. These students each received a letter of Official Commendation from the Skills USA Ohio Board of Directors for their extreme professionalism and work ethic. Law Enforcement & Security Tactics instructor, Kevin Thomas, led the students in this service. Shown with their commendations are from left, front, Jenae Kinsman (Archbold); Stephen Traxler (North Central); Elizabeth McCloud (Ayersville); Kinsley Martin (North Central); and back, Thomas; Hunter Linton (Pettisville); Ty Carrizales (Patrick Henry); Eric Lichtenwald (Tinora); and Xavier McCance (Patrick Henry). Absent from the photo is Bai Earl (Delta).