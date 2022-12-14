Davis named Wauseon branch manager by Premier Bank

Premier Bank is recently announced that Kayla Davis has been promoted to Branch Manager of the Wauseon office.

Davis joined Premier Bank in 2017 as a Customer Service Representative 1 at the Wauseon office and worked her way up to a Customer Service Representative 3. In June 2020, she was promoted to Client Service Manager at Napoleon Main office where she built up a team of four CSRs.

In February 2022, she returned to the Wauseon office as Client Service Manager where she hired and trained 3 CSRs and transferred over 1 experienced CSR from the Napoleon Main office.

As Branch Manager of the Wauseon office, Davis will serve local clients and communities for all of their banking needs. She will oversee the overall operations of the branch and continue to actively serve the Wauseon community.

“I enjoy building relationships with clients and helping them achieve their financial goals,” explained Davis.“I also enjoy leading the staff at our Wauseon branch and helping them ensure that all of our clients enjoy a premier banking experience in our branch. We want our clients to feel like family when they are in our branch.”

As an active member of her community, she serves as Board President of NW Ohio Military Friends, a local 501(c)3 non-profit that supports morale events and deployment cycle support for the airmen and families of the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton. She resides in Delta with her husband, Zach and their son Brantley.