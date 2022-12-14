North Star honored for expansion project

North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up.

“Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day in the middle of the COVID pandemic was indeed extraordinary,” said Patrick Finan, CEO of BlueScope North America. “The size and complexity of the project was incredible and was accomplished while not losing a single scheduled production day. This award reflects the excellent teamwork between the contractors and North Star BlueScope.”

Matt Gilroy, Executive Director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC), said, “Being chosen as runner-up is a valuable recognition of the hard work that North Star employees and their contractors have done over the past several years to complete this job.”

The conference included a luncheon for everyone involved with Project Aristotle, as well as a presentation and an award ceremony.

Many organizations participated in the planning and execution of North Star’s expansion, including the FCEDC, the Ohio Department of Transportation, rail development, and township and county officials. The county, school district, township and port authority also worked to provide tax incentive support for the project.

Construction started in 2019 and the new mill officially opened in May 2022. Even during construction, NSBSL operated normally. Employees continued producing steel as the plant’s internal layout was completely changed, additional rail infrastructure was added to the yard and the administration building was demolished.

With the $700 million expansion, North Star can now produce 40% more steel coils, an increase of 950,000 net tons. The development also created 100 new jobs.

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to steel service centers, coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, and the steel pipe and tube industry.

Project Aristotle is the largest single investment made by any business in the history of Fulton County, a release from the company said. It was the third largest development project in the State of Ohio announced in 2019.

“I’m amazed at the incredible work put forth by so many people. North Star suppliers and customers notice the quality and reliability of the operations at the mill, and we expect future development opportunities will be created by the demand to enhance relationships with North Star. It’s exciting to leverage the new production capacities with economic development opportunities. North Star BlueScope Steel employees deserve to be recognized for their valuable contributions to the economic viability of Fulton County and Northwest Ohio.”

Attendees tour the new building at North Star BlueScope Steel touring a May ceremony to make the expansion. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/12/web1_Tour-of-the-North-Star-BlueScope-Buildings.jpg Attendees tour the new building at North Star BlueScope Steel touring a May ceremony to make the expansion.