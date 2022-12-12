Lees honored as Christmas in Swanton grand marshals

The Christmas in Swanton Parade was led by Sylvia Lee and members of the Lee Family in a horse-drawn carriage.

The Christmas in Swanton committee chose to recognize Doug and Sylvia with the distinction for their volunteerism in the community and, especially, for running a group home for young men in need of guidance and fostering. “Unfortunately, Doug passed away before this year’s event, but we felt it was still important to honor his contributions a long with those Sylvia has made,” said Pam Raab, veteran Christmas in Swanton leader.

Doug and Sylvia were married August 27, 1966 after meeting at Baldwin College. Doug was the past president of the Corvette Club, active in ABATE, served on the Swanton School Board from 1998 to 2005, and as a member of Swanton Rotary, serving as president from 1993 to 1994.

Sylvia was also a member of Rotary. She volunteered with 4H and the Boy Scouts. As president of the Swanton High School Parent Club, she started the after-prom to provide safe activities for kids — the event continues today.

Doug and Sylvia’s most immeasurable contribution to the world has been their work with foster children. After years of working in foster care all over the country, the Lees developed a group home program of their own. They settled in Swanton and were the original incorporators of the Ohio Teaching-Family Association, and Doug served as the Executive Director since OTFA’s incorporation. They were joined by friends and colleagues who had years of experience in the Teaching-Family model.

Doug and Sylvia hosted foreign exchange students through Rotary. They had the honor of hosting students from Costa Rica, France, Czech Republic, England and Belgium. They maintained contact with many of these exchange students and always delighted to hear the awesome things each have done with their lives.

Doug and Sylvia have two children, and five grandchildren, some of whom accompanied Sylvia in the parade.

The parade also featured the 2022 princes and princesses, elementary students from the community who were treated as royalty for the day. Students selected were: Lily Rosso (K), Henry Reimer (1), Arielle Orner (2), Joshua Onweller (3), Thomas Elliott (4), Isabella Jiannuzzi (4) from Swanton Elementary and from St. Richard School were Elliott Lyczkowski (K), Dakota Gomez (1), Anthony Moore (2), Zoe Marsh (3).

The parade and craftshow activities were sponsored by: The Child Conservation League, The Village of Swanton, Scotdel, Friends of the Library, Weigel Funeral Home, Swanton Local Schools, SACC/SEED, Airport Auto Parts, Swanton Rotary, Sampsel’s Body Shop, Swanton Welding, Ohio Gas, Smith & Smith Law Office, Stapleton Insurance, First Federal of Delta, Studio 101 Salon & Spa, and The McQuades Co., LPA.

Christmas in Swanton 2023 is slated for Dec. 2.