Wauseon Parks and Rec receives donation

Kevin Knierim, and members of the Wauseon Homecoming committee, presented the City of Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department with a $10,000 donation at last week’s Council meeting.

Knierim stated the committee wants the money to be given “to the kids for the kids”. Mayor Kathy Huner expressed gratitude towards the committee and their hard work and dedication to giving back to the community.

Huner read a letter nominating the Wauseon Fire Department and two public works employees for the American Legion Department of Ohio’s Department Commander’s Appreciation Award for their lifesaving efforts during a car crash incident earlier this year. Wauseon Fire Department and the public works employees won this award and will be receiving it at a ceremony in Columbus in January 2023.

Also, Police Chief Kevin Chittenden recognized Knierim for 30 years of law enforcement service as he will be retiring at the end of the year. Huner thanked Knierim, saying “you’ve done a lot for Wauseon”.

Chittenden reported on the Christmas for Kids, which took place after the meeting on Saturday. Chittenden reported the local fire and police departments shop with 50 kids and each child will receive $125 worth of gifts. Chittenden said they hope to “give kids a good time to remember”.

Councilwoman Heising provided an update from the utility committee. Owners of Dover Glen have rezoned 25 acres of property in hopes to expand their manufactured home community but are inquiring about tapping into the city water line on State Route 108.

Director of Public Works Keith Torbet expressed concerns with flow rate and the city being able to handle both storm and sewer drainage. Torbet said the committee has asked to see “engineering studies” and no action has been taken on the topic at this time.

Councilman Shane Chamberlin provided an update from the personnel committee. The committee is looking into four different payroll vendor options. Chamberlin made a recommendation to “bring all options to the council as a whole” and further this discussion in 2023.

Council passed on emergency a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for a Countywide Emergency Management Agency. They also approved, on emergency a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Ohio Plan Risk Management, Inc. for casualty, liability, fire and property damage insurance.

Council passed, on emergency, a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into agreements for health insurance coverage with Pareto Captive Services, Lucent Health Services, and Tokio Marine HCC.

An emergency resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the standard to provide life insurance and voluntary dental and vision insurance for full-time employees was approved.

Council passed on first reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for engineering services with JDI and TD Engineering.

Council also passed on final reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for indigent defense services in county court with the Fulton County Commissioners.

Council entered executive session for the “purpose of considering the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official” per the statement on the council agenda.

