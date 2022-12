The Christmas and New Year’s holidays will lead to early deadlines for the Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise.

The Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 newspaper will be printed the preceding Friday to allow employees to spend time with their families around the holidays. Submit any news releases, engagements, etc. by the preceding Thursday at noon.

Advertising deadlines will also change. They will move ahead to Thursday at 11 a.m. to be included for Tuesday Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.