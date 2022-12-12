Four County names Students of Month

Four County Career Center recently announced Students of the Month from the local area.

Henna Law from Wauseon High School is the daughter of Jon Hill and Tiffany Emery and is a senior in the Visual Art & Design program at the Career Center. Henna was nominated by her academic instructor, Mrs. Woods.

She is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. After Henna graduates, she plans to attend college and major in photography.

Braxton Wittenmyer from Wauseon High School is the son of Steve Wittenmyer and Chelsea Lane and is a junior in the Welding Fabrication program at the Career Center. Braxton was nominated by his academic instructor, Mrs. Cameron.

He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center Honor Roll. At Wauseon High School he is a member of the track team. After Braxton graduates, he plans to go to college and major in welding.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.