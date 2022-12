The community is invited to a Christmas dinner at the Fulton County Senior Center on Sunday, Dec. 25 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This meal invitation is open to all ages and is provided by Wauseon Rotary and Fulton County Senior Center.

If you need a ride to the Senior Center for this Christmas meal, please call directly to Debra at 419-337-0166 or Doug at 419-335-2906.