Area students explore potential careers

Four County Career Center recently hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from Career Center students and instructors. Career Exploration Days are an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs to make decisions about attending the Career Center during their junior and senior years of high school.

Students can also learn more about the opportunities available by taking the new 360 Virtual Tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net. Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is now open and students can apply at the Four County website. Open House for parents and students will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 5 – 7:30 p.m.