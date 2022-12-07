Northwest State to host gaming convention

Northwest State Community College will be the site of Game Con ’23. It is described as “the premier pop culture convention held by NSCC Thunder and Northwest State Community College. It will be on Saturday, January 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Select tournaments may have entry fees.

Game Con ’23 will include a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with a prize pool over $300. A $5 entry fee is required to participate in the Smash tournament.

A 16-team Rocket League doubles tournament with a $250 prize pool, and a Cosplay Contest with a $250 prize pool will also be part of the event.

Some of the non-tournament activities that day are scheduled to include:

· Artist Alley, vendors and authors

· Costume and cosplay meetups and photo activities

· Open console play with Nintendo Switch, Oculus Rift, PlayStation 4, as well as retro consoles

· Door prizes, Lego build station and more.

Additional information, including registration link and entry fees isavailable at h ttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/game-con-23-tickets-446155873227?aff=Flyer.