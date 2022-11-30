Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Oct. 26
7:38 a.m., 200-B W. Chestnut, animal call.
12:02 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, telephone harassment.
3:14 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #86, suicidal threats.
3:43 p.m., 230 Clinton, trespassing.
Thursday, Oct. 27
11:52 a.m., 703 S. Harvest Ln, welfare check.
1:30 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1100, civil matter.
1:43 p.m., 225 E. Linfoot, investigate complaint.
2:32 p.m., 230 Clinton, child abuse.
3:54 p.m., 840 Parkview, animal call.
5:57 p.m., 705 Fairway Ln #1, 911 hang-up.
6:26 p.m., 210 W. Chestnut, trespassing.
9:02 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave, animal call.
Friday, Oct. 28
7:01 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, investigate complaint.
7:59 a.m., W. Elm/Lawrence Ave, injury accident.
8:57 a.m., North Park, animal call.
8:58 a.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave, car alarm.
10:35 a.m., 230 Clinton, lost/found/recovered.
10:51 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut, welfare check.
7:15 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave #10, animal call.
8:29 p.m., 612 W. Park, civil matter.
Saturday, Oct. 29
11:36 a.m., 129 E. Elm, funeral escort.
11:54 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1206, vandalism.
5:56 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.
9:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, restraining order violation.
Sunday, Oct. 30
2:31 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, person in crisis/distress.
6:07 p.m., 128 Lincoln, civil matter.
6:52 p.m., 226 W. Chestnut, welfare check.
Monday, Oct. 31
10:19 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1101, person in crisis/distress.
10:20 a.m., 656 Meadow Ln, larceny.
10:31 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut, telephone harassment.
11:26 a.m., Cedar/Walnut, animal call.
12:32 p.m., 840 Parkview, unruly juvenile.
2:17 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.
2:37 p.m., S. Shoop Ave/E. Superior, debris in roadway.
7:28 p.m., 621 Ottokee, 911 hang-up.
7:57 p.m., 800-B Woodland Dr, suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
7:57 a.m., 100-B Birch, larceny.
9:39 a.m., 354 Joanna Dr, child abuse.
11:47 a.m., 133 S. Fulton #3, larceny.
12:33 p.m., 940 E. Oak, juveniles.
1:33 p.m., 141 N. Fulton, vandalism.
3:14 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave, traffic jam.
4:40 p.m., 760 Pine, DOA.
11:55 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1101, 911 hang-up.