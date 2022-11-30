Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report


Wednesday, Oct. 26

7:38 a.m., 200-B W. Chestnut, animal call.

12:02 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, telephone harassment.

3:14 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #86, suicidal threats.

3:43 p.m., 230 Clinton, trespassing.

Thursday, Oct. 27

11:52 a.m., 703 S. Harvest Ln, welfare check.

1:30 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1100, civil matter.

1:43 p.m., 225 E. Linfoot, investigate complaint.

2:32 p.m., 230 Clinton, child abuse.

3:54 p.m., 840 Parkview, animal call.

5:57 p.m., 705 Fairway Ln #1, 911 hang-up.

6:26 p.m., 210 W. Chestnut, trespassing.

9:02 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave, animal call.

Friday, Oct. 28

7:01 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, investigate complaint.

7:59 a.m., W. Elm/Lawrence Ave, injury accident.

8:57 a.m., North Park, animal call.

8:58 a.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave, car alarm.

10:35 a.m., 230 Clinton, lost/found/recovered.

10:51 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut, welfare check.

7:15 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave #10, animal call.

8:29 p.m., 612 W. Park, civil matter.

Saturday, Oct. 29

11:36 a.m., 129 E. Elm, funeral escort.

11:54 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1206, vandalism.

5:56 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.

9:20 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, restraining order violation.

Sunday, Oct. 30

2:31 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, person in crisis/distress.

6:07 p.m., 128 Lincoln, civil matter.

6:52 p.m., 226 W. Chestnut, welfare check.

Monday, Oct. 31

10:19 a.m., 840 W. Elm #1101, person in crisis/distress.

10:20 a.m., 656 Meadow Ln, larceny.

10:31 a.m., 226 W. Chestnut, telephone harassment.

11:26 a.m., Cedar/Walnut, animal call.

12:32 p.m., 840 Parkview, unruly juvenile.

2:17 p.m., 840 Parkview, juveniles.

2:37 p.m., S. Shoop Ave/E. Superior, debris in roadway.

7:28 p.m., 621 Ottokee, 911 hang-up.

7:57 p.m., 800-B Woodland Dr, suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

7:57 a.m., 100-B Birch, larceny.

9:39 a.m., 354 Joanna Dr, child abuse.

11:47 a.m., 133 S. Fulton #3, larceny.

12:33 p.m., 940 E. Oak, juveniles.

1:33 p.m., 141 N. Fulton, vandalism.

3:14 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave, traffic jam.

4:40 p.m., 760 Pine, DOA.

11:55 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1101, 911 hang-up.