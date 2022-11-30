Village of Metamora awarded grant for new playground at park

The Village of Metamora was one of 68 recipients for grants related to outdoor recreation. Recently announced were $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state.

“We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun, safe, and inclusive outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These grants help local parks improve and upgrade their outdoor spaces for citizens of Ohio.”

The grants, awarded as part of the NatureWorks program, will support 68 outdoor recreation projects in 62 counties. Projects include the development of playgrounds, natural playscapes, trails, restrooms, dog parks, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts, splash pads, and picnic shelters.

“These grants give us an opportunity to partner with local communities and invest in outdoor recreation across the Buckeye State,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz. “We are always looking for ways to get families and friends to get out and enjoy the beautiful spaces that can be found right in their own neighborhoods.”

Metamora will receive $20,966 for installation of a new playground at Metamora Community Park.

NatureWorks grants provide up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.