Delta, Metamora plan holiday festivities

The holiday festivities in Fulton County continue this weekend with events in Delta and Metamora among those planned.

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to WinterFest 2022. The night begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday with a lighting ceremony and live music.

Hot dogs, hot cocoa, and cookies will also be available.

Then starting at 6 p.m., the parade will travel down Main Street. Kids can get a photo with Santa Claus following the parade in the green space at Main and Monroe streets.

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is also holding a holiday lighting contest again this year. There will be five prizes for residents and one for businesses.

Visit deltachamberofcommerce.com/forms for an entry form. Only registered homes and businesses will be judged. All displays judged must be lighted.

The entry deadline is Dec. 16. Judging will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

All winners will be notified and announced on social media.

Any questions can be directed to the Chamber of Commerce at [email protected]

In Metamora, the Parade of Lights will take place on Sunday. It kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

All that is needed for entries is an imagination and Christmas lights. There may be illuminated cars, tractors, trucks, wagons, lawnmowers, floats or anything else you can attach lights to.

Entries into the parade will be accepted through Sunday. Forms are available at metamoraohio.org under applications/forms and will also be available on Sunday prior to the start of the parade. Entries can also be submitted by calling the village office at 419-644-2051 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday.

The parade will travel through the Village of Metamora, stopping so Santa can light the Community Tree in front of the Metamora State Bank and continuing left onto Maple Street. Children can bring their own ornament to put on the tree if they so wish at any time during this event. The ornament will not be returned.

The parade will include the Evergreen High School band, and the Evergreen Young Vikings Choir will sing in front of the Metamora State Bank prior to the parade.

Following the parade, Santa will be at the Metamora Fire Department for kids to visit.

Also this weekend festivities will continue in Wauseon, beginning with Christmas Carols with Mayor Kathy Huner on Dec. 3 from 11-11:30 a.m. at Church of Wauseon, 400 Enterprise Avenue. Huner expressed excitement for this event and said, “If you have littles that like to sing, bring them on over.” Children of all ages are welcome to attend but bring a parent or guardian.

The Church of Wauseon will also be hosting Welcome to Bethlehem, Christmas in Wauseon event on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free event with a live nativity scene, petting zoo, inside coffee house, and concessions available.

The 32nd Annual Lyons Christmas Parade will be Dec. 10. For more information or participation forms call Andrea at 419-583-9390 or the village office at 419-923-2001.