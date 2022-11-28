Wauseon rings in the season

A light covered Wauseon Exempted Village Schools bus rolls along in the parade.

The annual Wauseon Christmas parade was held Saturday to kick off the season in the city. Lighted parade entries delighted spectators on what proved to be a nice night for a parade.

Sterlena wishes spectators a Merry Christmas on Saturday.

