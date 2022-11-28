Swanton plans Christmas fun

A plethora of holiday fun is on tap for Swanton this Saturday. The fun will begin with Christmas in Swanton on Saturday morning.

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. Swanton residents Doug (posthumously) and Sylvia Lee will be honored as the Grand Marshals.

This year’s parade is themed “Home for the Holidays” in recognition of the Lees for providing homes and family for young men in need for four decades. It will feature the Swanton and Delta High School marching bands, the princes and princesses, floats from area businesses and organizations, and, of course, Santa Claus.

The route will line up at the bowling alley and the Swanton High School drive and head south on Main Street to Dodge Street. From there it will head west, ending at the Fisher Gym parking lot.

The Christmas in Swanton craft show will begin at 9 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. Crafters from all over the region will be selling creative and unique holiday gifts. The craft show will be in the gym at Swanton High School.

The Friends of the Swanton Public Library will sponsor the Magic Nate Show in the high school auditorium after the parade at 11:30 a.m. Santa will be available to listen to holiday wishes in the auditorium following the magic show from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., thanks to his special helpers from Students Encouraging Educated Decisions.

Many other activities will be going on at the high school throughout the day including children’s craft kits-to-go, a family photo booth, Happy the Clown, and a model train display. The tradition of Christmas in Swanton is made possible every year because of the generosity of local businesses who sponsor the event and organizations and volunteers who are dedicated to putting on this holiday celebration for the community.

Later in the day, the fun moves to Pilliod Park. The annual tree lighting ceremony returns and a 5K is back.

The holiday themed Snowflake Shuffle will start and end at the park on Chestnut Street. The 5K run will begin at 5 p.m. with a kids 1K run slated to start at 6 p.m.

Register for the 5K or the kids 1K at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Swanton/SwantonSnowflakeShuffle.

Following the run, the tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. After that, cocoa, cookies and visits with Santa will be available at the Swanton Fire and Rescue Department.

The float and students from Swanton Middle School head down Main Street during last year’s Christmas in Swanton parade. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_SMS-float.jpg The float and students from Swanton Middle School head down Main Street during last year’s Christmas in Swanton parade. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest