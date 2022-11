Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Oct. 13

10:18 a.m., Co Rd 5/Co Rd EF, Swancreek Twp, animal call.

3:17 p.m., Turnpike Sunoco, 8150 SH 108, Dover Twp, unwanted subject.

4:07 p.m., Co Rd 23/US 20, Gorham Twp, traffic jam.

6:46 p.m., Co Rd E/Co Rd 10, York Twp, injury accident.

11:32 p.m., Co Rd 12/US 20A, York Twp, accident with property damage.

Friday, Oct. 14

3:25 a.m., 5350 Co Rd 16, Clinton Twp, breaking and entering.

7:34 a.m., 1883 Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, criminal damaging.

9:47 a.m., 4550 Co Rd 2, Swancreek Twp, scam.

10:36 a.m., 2469 Co Rd D, Swancreek Twp, domestic violence.

2:08 p.m., Co Rd 3/Co Rd EF, Swancreek Twp, wires/pole/tree down.

2:50 p.m., 2035 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, keep the peace.

4:16 p.m., Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 #13, York Twp, larcen.

6:03 p.m., 5863 Co Rd 2, Swancreek Twp, harassment.

6:50 p.m., Rodeway Inn, 8224 SH 108, Dover Twp, suicidal threats.

7:41 p.m., Co Rd K/Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, suspicious vehicle.

8:09 p.m., US 20A/Co Rd 14, Clinton Twp, disabled vehicle.

11:53 p.m., Metamora Park, 305 Garnsey Ave, Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

Saturday, Oct. 15

2:14 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint.

7:16 a.m., Co Rd 3/Co Rd C, Swancreek Twp, accident with property damage.

11:01 a.m., 250 Eldredge, Tedrow, scam.

12:23 p.m., 2035 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, keep the peace.

4:04 p.m., 15010 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, wires/pole/tree down.

5:49 p.m., 317 S. Madison, Delta, domestic trouble.

6:53 p.m., Chief Supermarket, 810 N. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, accident with property damage.

9:45 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Dover Twp, investigate complaint.

11:30 p.m., Co Rd L/SH 108, Dover Twp, injury accident.

Sunday, Oct. 16

11:37 a.m., 6689 Co Rd N, Fulton Twp, unruly juveniles.

3:34 p.m., 605 N. Adrian, Lyons, neighbor trouble.

6:55 p.m., 1888 Co Rd 4, Swancreek Twp, assault.

7:58 p.m., US 20/Co Rd 19, Fulton County, accident with property damage.

9:12 p.m., Co Rd 5/Co Rd C, Swancreek Twp, accident with property damage.

Monday, Oct. 17

12:15 a.m., Co Rd C/Co Rd 15, Clinton Twp, disabled vehicle.

1:50 a.m., Oakshade Apartments, 15039 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, suspicious activity.

8:11 a.m., 17980 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, larceny.

8:22 a.m., Blue Ribbon Diner, 8198 SH 108, Dover Twp, assist public.

11:44 a.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Dover Twp, suspicious activity.

3:39 p.m., New Century Tree & Shrub, 15300 US 20A, Clinton Twp, larceny.

3:43 p.m., 2121 Co Rd EF, Swancreek Twp, scam.

4:18 p.m., 16372 SH 64, Amboy Twp, scam.

5:20 p.m., 13613 SH 64, Amboy Twp, larceny.

8:23 p.m., Co Rd C/Co Rd 15, Clinton Twp, traffic jam.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

1:10 a.m., 16727 Co Rd 19, Gorham Twp, disabled vehicle.

3:49 a.m., SH 109/Co Rd E, York Twp, domestic violence.

6:27 a.m., 3293 Circle Dr Suite: A, Swancreek Twp, welfare check.

8:23 a.m., 473 Windisch, Tedrow, investigate complaint.

9:19 a.m., 24549 Co Rd E, German Twp, suspicious activity.

2:21 p.m., 6221 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, investigate complaint.

2:32 p.m., Co Rd 1-2/Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, injury accident.

8:10 p.m., US 20/Co Rd 7, Royalton Twp, welfare check.

9:51 p.m., 5136 SH 120, Amboy Twp, injury accident.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

5:15 a.m., Turnpike Sunoco, 8150 SH 108, Dover Twp, unwanted subject.

5:17 a.m., US 20 Main Stop, 17980 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, suspicious vehicle.

7:49 a.m., Worthington Industries, 6303 Co Rd 10, York Twp, suspicious activity.

10:59 a.m., Camelot South Estates, 3402 SH 109 #40, York Twp, welfare check.

1:27 p.m., 26000 Co Rd E, German Twp, civil matter.

2:49 p.m., SH 120/Co Rd 13-1, Chesterfield Twp, reckless operation.

4:14 p.m., 6480 Co Rd 11, York Twp, investigate complaint.

4:50 p.m., US 20A/Co Rd 22, German Twp, accident with property damage.

9:18 p.m., US 20A/SH 66, German Twp, welfare check.

Thursday, Oct. 20

7:02 a.m., SH 108/Co Rd J, Dover Twp, accident with property damage.