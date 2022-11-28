Local students spread Christmas cheer

The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.

