Ross named Swanton Post Trooper of Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch F. Ross has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Swanton Post.

The selection of Trooper Ross, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Swanton Post. Ross was selected for this honor by his fellow officers and leadership team to represent the Swanton Post. The selection was based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, enthusiastic work attitude and courteous treatment of others.

Ross joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2017 as a member of the 161st Academy Class and was assigned the Swanton Post. He is originally from Delaware, Ohio, and graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 2009. Ross also earned his bachelor’s degree in 2013 from The Ohio State University.

He was named Swanton Post Trooper of the Year in 2020, and is a recipient of the Patrol’s Physical Fitness and Safe Driving awards.