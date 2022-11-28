Deputies issue 5 citations during blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from Nov. 6-20.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 24 traffic stops and issued 5 citations. The citations issued were for 3 speed violations and 2 Driving Under Suspension violations. Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the Blitz. The Traffic Enforcement

Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.