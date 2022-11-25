Parade helps kick off holiday fun

Holiday festivities in Wauseon kick off on Saturday with the Christmas Marketplace from 4-6:30 p.m. downtown on Fulton Street. So far there are approximately 10 vendors that will be offering Christmas crafts and décor and homemade holiday baked goods for sale.

Wauseon’s annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday evening at 7 p.m. with the parade route along Fulton Street. Mayor Kathy Huner said they are expecting “good weather” and she hopes “everyone can come out and enjoy the parade”.

The parade is expected to have approximately 35 entries, including the Wauseon High School marching band, Wauseon Junior High cheerleaders, local fire trucks, and Santa Claus. Parade floats will be located along Depot Street for viewing at the conclusion of the parade.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served at Santa’s Village at The Depot between N. Fulton Street and Brunell Street next to the train tracks beginning at 7:45 p.m. following the parade. The train display and other holiday decorations will be available for viewing during this time. Children can stop by and visit Santa Claus and pictures with Santa will be available for purchase. Santa will also be at The Depot Dec. 19-23 from 6-8 p.m.

Festivities will continue into December, beginning with Christmas Carols with Mayor Huner on Dec. 3 from 11-11:30 a.m. at Church of Wauseon, 400 Enterprise Avenue. Huner expressed excitement for this event and said, “if you have littles that like to sing, bring them on over.” Children of all ages are welcome to attend but bring a parent or guardian.

The Church of Wauseon will also be hosting Welcome to Bethlehem, Christmas in Wauseon event on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free event with a live nativity scene, petting zoo, inside coffee house, and concessions available.

The City of Wauseon, along with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a holiday light display contest which will be judged from Dec. 1-15. Participants must live in the Wauseon School District.

Register by contacting Brooke at the City of Wauseon Office at (419) 335-5041 ext. 1001. You can also nominate your favorite display by emailing the Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] Chamber of Commerce gift cards sponsored by Toledo Edison will be given to the winner and honorable mention in each of the following categories: lights only, true meaning of Christmas, most original, outside business decorations, and people’s nomination.

Ohio Means Jobs and Fulton County Job & Family Services, along with the Museum of Fulton County and Fulton County Visitors Bureau will be hosting Christmas at the Cabin at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Dec. 16 from 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 4-8 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves will be available for photos, and there will also be a petting zoo, hot chocolate, Christmas activities, and a Christmas carol wagon ride. Cara Leininger from Ohio Means Jobs boasts “many children’s activities and Christmas fun” along with free books and a gift from Santa. Tickets are $15 per family and available for purchase at the event.

Additionally, on Dec. 16 and 17 ice sculptures will be sculpted by Ice Creations outside various Wauseon businesses on Fulton Street and Shoop Avenue. Bill Drummer from the Chamber of Commerce expressed excitement for this year’s event with “30 ice sculptures at 30 business participating around town.”

Drummer said that sculptures will be carved every half hour on Fulton Street and Shoop Avenue. Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch will be making an appearance Saturday morning on both Fulton Street and Shoop Avenue for pictures.

Lyons, Archbold

There are also activities planned in Lyons and Archbold this weekend.

The annual tree lighting ceremony in Lyons will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Dunbar Ingall Park. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.

Archbold’s annual Parade of Lights will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. downtown. Prior to that, Santa will be at the Rupp Furniture Building on N. Defiance St. from 4:30-6 p.m.

The festival of lights will be lit immediately following the parde.

Santa and Mrs. Claus in last year’s Wauseon Christmas Parade. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Wauseon-Parade.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus in last year’s Wauseon Christmas Parade. Janice May | AIM Media Midwest