Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

Tyler Frost, 27, Swanton, warehouse worker, and Chelsey Norris, 31, Swanton, nursing assistant.

Lily MArie Delgado, 21, Fayette, receptionist, and Collin King, 25, Fayette, manager.

Kody Swiercz, 26, Delta, self-employed, and McKenzie Stefanski, 25, Delta, self-employed.

Kierstyn Shroyer, 32, Swanton, data entry clerk, and Brandon Bressler, 30, Swanton, pipefitter.

Real Estate Transfers

Cold Nugget LLC to Donald and Lilia Elliott, 218 N. Main St., Swanton, $135,000.

Keith Barth to Matthew Fackler, 9233 County Road J, Delta, $122,763.

Thomas Anderson Jr to Kesters Tis the Season LLC, 2513, U.S. 20A, Swanton, $276,500.

Travis Dowling to Michael Incorvaia, 12918 State Route 64, Swanton, $145,000.

Jeffrey and Deborah Joseph to Brian and Rebecca Tejkl, 1216 Lillian Lane, Wauseon, $349,900.

Richard and Macklin Strausbaugh, 6160 County Road D, Delta, $265,000.

Common Pleas Court

US Bank National Association, C/O Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Carrie M. Zappone, Indiv. and as, Lebanon, Tennessee, foreclosures.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Millie Ramirez, Wauseon, other civil.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Buffalo, N.Y., vs. Larry A. Hoover, Swanton, foreclosures.

Thaddeus Langston, Toledo, vs. Ashleigh Root-Morgan, admin of, Toledo, other civil.

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Christopher D. Rauch, Metamora, foreclosures.