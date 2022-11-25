New firefighter takes oath of office; new vacation policy recommended

A new full time firefighter/paramedic for the City of Wauseon took the oath of office at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Chad Branum was presented an American flag by Chief Kessler which is to be raised and lowered on his first and last days on the job.

Councilor Sarah Heising provided an update from the personnel committee and recommended that the city update their vacation policy in the handbook to the following: 90 days – 1 week, 1 year – 1 week, 2 years – 2 weeks, 6 years – 3 weeks, 10 years – 4 weeks, and 15 years – 5 weeks. Heising reports that the change will help with “staff retention”. All council members voted in agreement to make this change to the vacation leave policy for non-union city employees.

Councilor Harold Stickley provided an update from the tree commission meeting regarding the upcoming Tree City USA event which will be held on May 10, 2023, at Crossroads Church.

Also, Council passed on emergency a resolution adjusting the compensation plan’s wage scale based on the consumer price index.

Council also passed on second reading a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for indigent defense services in county court with the Fulton County Commissioners.

Council passed on final reading a resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to accept the lowest and best bid and to enter into a contract with lowest and best bidder for the refuse franchise.

Council approved prior meeting minutes and payment of the bills as presented.

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner administers the oath of office to Chad Branum. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Branum-1.jpg Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner administers the oath of office to Chad Branum. Rachael Krisher | AIM Media Midwest