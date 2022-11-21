Veterans honored at NSCC

Northwest State Community College hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 10 on the Archbold campus. Kerry Patrick Clark provided music and entertainment, and James Creager shared a powerful presentation titled “Freedom Is Not Free.” Pictured are the veterans in attendance.

Northwest State Community College hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 10 on the Archbold campus. Kerry Patrick Clark provided music and entertainment, and James Creager shared a powerful presentation titled “Freedom Is Not Free.” Pictured are the veterans in attendance. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_Veterans-Group_media.jpg Northwest State Community College hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 10 on the Archbold campus. Kerry Patrick Clark provided music and entertainment, and James Creager shared a powerful presentation titled “Freedom Is Not Free.” Pictured are the veterans in attendance.