Veterans honored at NSCC

Northwest State Community College hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 10 on the Archbold campus. Kerry Patrick Clark provided music and entertainment, and James Creager shared a powerful presentation titled “Freedom Is Not Free.” Pictured are the veterans in attendance.
