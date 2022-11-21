Evergreen principal tours Four County

Four County Career Center recently held a Member School Principal Tour at the Career Center arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman. Evergreen High School Principal, Brady Ruffer, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Evergreen who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Electrical lab are, from left, Kristine Hockenberry (Cosmetology); Adam Schmidt (Electrical); Principal Ruffer; JJ Lemie; Alan Schudel; and Diesil Stoykoff (all Electrical).

