New COVID cases drop in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases fell in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 30 new cases reported in Fulton County from Nov. 11 – Nov. 17, down from 48 the previous week.

There were no new hospitalizations reported.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 163.8 to 168.5 as of Thursday. That is the 30th highest rate out of 88 Ohio counties.

The case rate in the state is 158.6 per 100,000 people, which was a decrease.

Lucas County had a rate of 123 out of 100,000, which was down from the previous week. That was the 69th highest in the state.

Williams County was the highest in the state at 250.7. Henry County was the 72nd highest in the state at 114.8 per 100,000. The lowest in Ohio is Holmes County with 34.1.

• The western part of Fulton County has had the most COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

The Archbold zip code had the highest case rate in Fulton County over the last two weeks, according to Ohio Department of Health data. The zip code had 18 cases for a rate of 272.4.

The Wauseon zip code has a rate of 135.9 with 18 cases. In the Fayette zip code there were 6 cases for a rate of 218.8.

The Metamora zip code only had 6 cases but had the highest rate at 441.8 due to its low population.

The Swanton zip code saw 14 cases for a rate of 110.6 per 100,000. The Delta zip code had 8 cases for a rate of 93.2.

The Lyons zip code was under five cases. Case counts under five are not displayed to protect the privacy of individuals.

• Fulton County dropped to low in the COVID-19 Community Levels by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC does not recommend indoor mask wearing in public for most individuals in low or medium counties.

Lucas, Williams, Defiance, and Henry counties were also low.

At the medium level, CDC recommendations include staying up to date with COVID vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. At the high level, indoor mask wearing is recommended.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

County levels can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/.

• Fulton County now has had 11,961 overall reported cases as of Thursday according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 182 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 120,200 total cases with 1,481 deaths, according to the health department.

Numbers are reported only on Thursdays.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 12 and older Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Fulton County Health Department, by appointment. Kids 6 months to 11 years old can have appointments scheduled the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Call 419-337-0915 to make an appointment.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

Share your information at [email protected]

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg