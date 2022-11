Entries to Metamora’s Parade of Lights are now being accepted. The parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Anything that you can put Christmas lights on is welcome, including lawn mowers, tractors, trucks, wagons, floats and bicycles.

To submit an entry call the village office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday or print an entry form at http://metamoraohio.org/applications.html.