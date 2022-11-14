Food safety training classes available

Anytime you prepare food for others, ensuring the food is safe is keenly important. However, if you are a food service establishment, ensuring food safety is your job. The Ohio Department of Health’s certification in food protection rule, 3701-21-25 of the Administrative Code, is to educate and train food personnel on effective food safety practices for preventing foodborne illness. Both levels of training, Food Safety Manager and Person in Charge is available at Ohio State University Extension in Fulton County.

This Food Safety Manager 16-hour training course is being offered for anyone working in, or wanting to work in, the food industry. The training helps prevent food safety mistakes and will help food service staff identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety. ServSafe uses proven techniques and provides information and context to new Food and Drug Administration food code. Ohio State University Extension Food Safety Manager class brings the most up-to-date real-world knowledge to life and makes the content easy to understand, retain and apply.

The training fee includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks and the exam. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Food Safety Manager (Level 2) Certificate from the National Restaurant Association and will obtain the Ohio Manager Certification in food protection from the Ohio Department of Health. Attendance at both days of training is mandatory in order to take the exam.

The ServSafe training is being offered by OSU Extension, Fulton County at 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon OH 43567. The next class is set for Nov. 30, and Dec. 1. Registration can be found at https://go.osu.edu/2022FCServSafe2.

The 2023 dates have been set. They are February 8-9, April 12-13, June 21-22, October 4-5, and November 29-30. All class dates are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.