Delta second at FFA Food Science event

The District 1 FFA Food Science CDE (Career Development Event) was recently held at Holgate High School.

The event consisted of completing a product development scenario in which the students calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package. Also, they completed an aroma identification section, took a written test, responded to a mock customer complaint letter, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and completed a taste sensory test. This contest is only a team event.

District results are: Eastwood, first; Delta, second; Bowling Green, third; Genoa, fourth; Tinora, fifth; and Archbold, sixth.

FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.