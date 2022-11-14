Governor announces funds to support EV charging stations

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that $100 million is now available to support the implementation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the state over the next five years.

DriveOhio, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio.

“Having the capability to support more electric vehicle charging stations is something we’ve been working on for years,” said DeWine. “The development of a statewide network of charging infrastructure will enable EV travel across the state, support private sector investment, and spur even more economic development across the state.”

Funding proposals must align with Ohio’s EV Infrastructure Deployment plan, which requires that charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port. Currently, Ohio has 13 charging stations that meet these requirements and plans to add 30 more locations by 2025.

“This investment gives Ohio another opportunity to compete for the future of the auto industry,” said Husted. “Leading in the automotive sector has been a priority for Ohio for quite some time, and as part of that goal, we’ll continue to work towards building up the EV workforce, so that businesses have access to talent, and Ohioans can secure a career in a new, innovative industry right here in our state.”

Ohio’s EV infrastructure deployment will focus on interstate corridors before moving on to U.S. and state routes. Once charging stations on federally-required corridors are complete, the remaining funds will be used for charging along additional corridors, at state tourist attractions, and freight corridors.

“This network will go a long way toward improving the quality of life for Ohio drivers, giving them initial confidence and flexibility when driving Ohio’s roads for personal, professional, or recreational purposes, regardless of distance traveled or location,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

“Ohio continues to lead in electric mobility, giving us an edge in the procurement process. With states across the country vying for the same equipment, our plan is deliberately crafted to attract the right companies to meet the growing demand for reliable charging across the state,” said DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary.

Ohio’s EV Infrastructure Deployment plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration last month, making the $100 million in federal funding available for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years.

ODOT will accept proposal requests until December 21, 2022. Proposal information and full guidelines can be found at drive.ohio.gov/nevi.