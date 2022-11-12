Posted on by

Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Oct. 12

11:29 a.m., E. Linfoot/Old Orchard Dr, loud noise.

12:56 p.m., E. Airport Highway/N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.

1:19 p.m., 946 Arrowhead Trail, accident with property damage.

1:47 p.m., 230 Clinton, rape.

6:38 p.m., 840 W. Elm #404, unruly juvenile.

11:15 p.m., 710 E. Airport Highway, 911 hang-up.

Thursday, Oct. 13

2:24 p.m., 798 Fairway Dr, investigate complaint.

6:56 p.m., 210 E. Chestnut, suspicious activity.

7:31 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious activity.

8:07 p.m., 134- 1/2 N. Fulton, unruly juvenile.

Friday, Oct. 14

3:07 a.m., 820 Fairway Ln, 911 hang-up.

7:24 a.m., 810 E. Linfoot, animal call.

9:44 a.m., 265 Enterprise Ave, sex offense.

10:24 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot, stolen trailer.

1:43 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious activity.

3:10 p.m., 940 E. Oak, juveniles.

4:16 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.

4:26 p.m., E. Elm/N. Fulton, accident with property damage.

6:29 p.m., 230 Clinton, lost/found/recovered.

6:54 p.m., 860 Highland Dr, unruly juvenile.

9:06 p.m., 639 Cherry, 911 hang-up.

10:38 p.m., 419 Cherry, person in crisis/distress.

11:31 p.m., 156 W. Chestnut, welfare check.

Saturday, Oct. 15

12:40 a.m., 123 N. Fulton, fight.

10:11 a.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave, 911 hang-up.

5:52 p.m., 131 Cedar Ct, trespassing.

9:01 p.m., 700-B S. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.

Sunday, Oct. 16

12:47 a.m., 840 W. Elm #404, welfare check.

3:06 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, suspicious person – Walmart entrance.

6:02 p.m., 385 Virginia Dr, animal call.

Monday, Oct. 17

2:59 a.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious vehicle.

4:36 p.m., 133 S. Fulton, trespassing.

5:37 p.m., 227 Wabash, civil matter.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

7:57 a.m., Co Rd 13/D, disabled vehicle.

9:14 a.m., E. Linfoot/Old Orchard Dr, accident with property damage.

9:41 a.m., 655 Hemlock, abandoned vehicle.

10:07 a.m., 427 Potter, abandoned vehicle.

4:22 p.m., 814 Ottokee, accident with property damage.

5:43 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave, accidental overdose.

5:44 p.m., 256 W. Chestnut, welfare check.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

11:55 a.m., 230 Clinton, accident with property damage.

4:44 p.m., 656 Meadow Ln, telephone harassment.

4:48 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, hit-skip accident.

6:08 p.m., Indian Rd/W. Leggett, animal call.

9:02 p.m., 869 Burr Rd, harassment.

Thursday, Oct. 20

2:38 a.m., 814 Ottokee, suspicious person.

7:42 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.

8:24 a.m., 218 Cherry, DOA.

9:31 a.m., 440 Vine, animal call.

2:41 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, unwanted.

7:28 p.m., 236 E. Oak, open door.

Friday, Oct. 21

10:10 a.m., 428 E. Chestnut, welfare check.

12:26 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Dr, trespassing.

4:14 p.m., 840 W. Elm, disabled vehicle.

7:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, civil matter.

7:55 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #26, family trouble.

8:20 p.m., 131 Cedar Ct, investigate complaint.

Saturday, Oct. 22

1:55 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, welfare check.

8:28 a.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.

12:05 p.m., 419 Cherry, investigate complaint.

2:45 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.

5:27 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1107, 911 hang-up.

6:59 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Elm, investigate complaint.

Sunday, Oct. 23

12:48 a.m., 134 N. Fulton #3, loud noise.

2:58 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #77, suspicious activity.

8:16 a.m., 803 Burr Rd, traffic jam.

10:08 a.m., 222 Greco Dr, possibly missing person.

10:49 a.m., 210 S. Fulton, vandalism.

8:45 p.m., 840 W. Elm #702, person in crisis/distress.

Monday, Oct. 24

5:41 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #85, investigate complaint.

9:38 a.m., 540 Enterprise Ave, debris in roadway.

3:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.

3:28 p.m., 940 E. Leggett, investigate complaint.

7:58 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, trespassing.

11:05 p.m., 1321 N. Haven Ln, unruly juvenile.

11:39 p.m., 1200-B N. Ottokee, suspicious person.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

8:06 a.m., 119 E. Walnut, 911 hang-up.

9:22 a.m., 248 N. Fulton, larceny.

9:34 a.m., 300-B W. Leggett, animal call.

11:23 a.m., 303 W. Leggett, investigate complaint.

5:05 p.m., 100-B N. Shoop Ave, juveniles.

9:53 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #86, drunk.