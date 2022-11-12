Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Oct. 12
11:29 a.m., E. Linfoot/Old Orchard Dr, loud noise.
12:56 p.m., E. Airport Highway/N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.
1:19 p.m., 946 Arrowhead Trail, accident with property damage.
1:47 p.m., 230 Clinton, rape.
6:38 p.m., 840 W. Elm #404, unruly juvenile.
11:15 p.m., 710 E. Airport Highway, 911 hang-up.
Thursday, Oct. 13
2:24 p.m., 798 Fairway Dr, investigate complaint.
6:56 p.m., 210 E. Chestnut, suspicious activity.
7:31 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious activity.
8:07 p.m., 134- 1/2 N. Fulton, unruly juvenile.
Friday, Oct. 14
3:07 a.m., 820 Fairway Ln, 911 hang-up.
7:24 a.m., 810 E. Linfoot, animal call.
9:44 a.m., 265 Enterprise Ave, sex offense.
10:24 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot, stolen trailer.
1:43 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, suspicious activity.
3:10 p.m., 940 E. Oak, juveniles.
4:16 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave, injury accident.
4:26 p.m., E. Elm/N. Fulton, accident with property damage.
6:29 p.m., 230 Clinton, lost/found/recovered.
6:54 p.m., 860 Highland Dr, unruly juvenile.
9:06 p.m., 639 Cherry, 911 hang-up.
10:38 p.m., 419 Cherry, person in crisis/distress.
11:31 p.m., 156 W. Chestnut, welfare check.
Saturday, Oct. 15
12:40 a.m., 123 N. Fulton, fight.
10:11 a.m., 824 N. Shoop Ave, 911 hang-up.
5:52 p.m., 131 Cedar Ct, trespassing.
9:01 p.m., 700-B S. Shoop Ave, debris in roadway.
Sunday, Oct. 16
12:47 a.m., 840 W. Elm #404, welfare check.
3:06 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, suspicious person – Walmart entrance.
6:02 p.m., 385 Virginia Dr, animal call.
Monday, Oct. 17
2:59 a.m., 00 W. Leggett, suspicious vehicle.
4:36 p.m., 133 S. Fulton, trespassing.
5:37 p.m., 227 Wabash, civil matter.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
7:57 a.m., Co Rd 13/D, disabled vehicle.
9:14 a.m., E. Linfoot/Old Orchard Dr, accident with property damage.
9:41 a.m., 655 Hemlock, abandoned vehicle.
10:07 a.m., 427 Potter, abandoned vehicle.
4:22 p.m., 814 Ottokee, accident with property damage.
5:43 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave, accidental overdose.
5:44 p.m., 256 W. Chestnut, welfare check.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
11:55 a.m., 230 Clinton, accident with property damage.
4:44 p.m., 656 Meadow Ln, telephone harassment.
4:48 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, hit-skip accident.
6:08 p.m., Indian Rd/W. Leggett, animal call.
9:02 p.m., 869 Burr Rd, harassment.
Thursday, Oct. 20
2:38 a.m., 814 Ottokee, suspicious person.
7:42 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave, accident with property damage.
8:24 a.m., 218 Cherry, DOA.
9:31 a.m., 440 Vine, animal call.
2:41 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1103, unwanted.
7:28 p.m., 236 E. Oak, open door.
Friday, Oct. 21
10:10 a.m., 428 E. Chestnut, welfare check.
12:26 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Dr, trespassing.
4:14 p.m., 840 W. Elm, disabled vehicle.
7:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, civil matter.
7:55 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave #26, family trouble.
8:20 p.m., 131 Cedar Ct, investigate complaint.
Saturday, Oct. 22
1:55 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #95, welfare check.
8:28 a.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave, larceny.
12:05 p.m., 419 Cherry, investigate complaint.
2:45 p.m., 398 S. Shoop Ave, funeral escort.
5:27 p.m., 840 W. Elm #1107, 911 hang-up.
6:59 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/E. Elm, investigate complaint.
Sunday, Oct. 23
12:48 a.m., 134 N. Fulton #3, loud noise.
2:58 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #77, suspicious activity.
8:16 a.m., 803 Burr Rd, traffic jam.
10:08 a.m., 222 Greco Dr, possibly missing person.
10:49 a.m., 210 S. Fulton, vandalism.
8:45 p.m., 840 W. Elm #702, person in crisis/distress.
Monday, Oct. 24
5:41 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #85, investigate complaint.
9:38 a.m., 540 Enterprise Ave, debris in roadway.
3:09 p.m., 230 Clinton, investigate complaint.
3:28 p.m., 940 E. Leggett, investigate complaint.
7:58 p.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave, trespassing.
11:05 p.m., 1321 N. Haven Ln, unruly juvenile.
11:39 p.m., 1200-B N. Ottokee, suspicious person.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
8:06 a.m., 119 E. Walnut, 911 hang-up.
9:22 a.m., 248 N. Fulton, larceny.
9:34 a.m., 300-B W. Leggett, animal call.
11:23 a.m., 303 W. Leggett, investigate complaint.
5:05 p.m., 100-B N. Shoop Ave, juveniles.
9:53 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave #86, drunk.