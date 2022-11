Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Oct. 6

12:25 p.m., 4114 Co Rd 16, Clinton Twp, vandalism.

2:13 p.m., 14551 Co Rd 5-1, Amboy Twp, scam.

3:18 p.m., SH 108/Co Rd AC, Clinton Twp, unruly juveniles.

8:10 p.m., Magnuson Former M Star Motel, 8224 SH 108, Dover Twp, welfare check.

9:17 p.m., US 20A/Co Rd 10, York Twp, disabled vehicle.

9:37 p.m., US 20 Main Stop, 17980 US 20, Chesterfield Twp, suspicious activity.

11:06 p.m., Co Rd 19/Co Rd C, German Twp, injury accident.

Friday, Oct. 7

5:32 a.m., 22801 Monroe, Burlington, 911 hang-up.

6:51 a.m., 3863 Co Rd 2, Swancreek Twp, unruly juveniles.

7:59 a.m., SH 108/Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp, investigate complaint.

8:29 a.m., Co Rd 13/US 20A, Clinton Twp, hit-skip accident.

9:41 a.m., 2035 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, keep the peace.

10:03 a.m., US 20/SH 109, Royalton Twp, traffic offense.

3:48 p.m., 26248 Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, accident with property damage.

9:06 p.m., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 8591 SH 108, Dover Twp, investigate complaint.

9:53 p.m., Earl Mechanical Services, 12288 Co Rd M, Pike Twp, vandalism.

Saturday, Oct. 8

2:52 a.m., Anchor Bay Carryout, 12328 Co Rd 27, Gorham Twp, suspicious vehicle.

5:42 a.m., US 20A/ Co Rd 24-3, German Twp, accident with property damage.

11:13 a.m., 10089 SH 120, Royalton Twp, domestic trouble.

12:48 p.m., 2035 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, keep the peace.

4:14 p.m., Co Rd L/Co Rd 18, Dover Twp, hit-skip accident.

10:31 p.m., US 20A/Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, injury accident.

10:37 p.m., US 20/Co Rd 9-2, Royalton Twp, k-9 unit.

11:17 p.m., Co Rd B/Co Rd 21-3, German Twp, accident with property damage.

Sunday, Oct. 9

6:10 a.m., Co Rd M/Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, accident with property damage.

8:14 a.m., Co Rd L/SH 66, Franklin Twp, accident with property damage.

2:43 p.m., 2169 Co Rd F, Swancreek Twp, investigate complaint.

2:47 p.m., 13857 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, neighbor trouble.

3:06 p.m., 16912 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, animal call.

7:33 p.m., Serenity Haven, 25212 US 20, Gorham Twp, accident with property damage.

8:31 p.m., 12885 Co Rd B, York Twp, investigate complaint.

8:34 p.m., 105 Lincoln, Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Oct. 10

7:09 a.m., Co Rd S/Co Rd 23, Gorham Twp, accident with property damage.

11:19 a.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, assist public.

1:59 p.m., 3562 Co Rd 11, York Twp, criminal damaging.

2:56 p.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, investigate complaint.

6:44 p.m., Police – Delta, 421 Fernwood Ave, Delta, harassment.

7:40 p.m., Co Rd 5-2/Co Rd J, Fulton Twp, accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

4:20 a.m., 27836 Co Rd T, Gorham Twp, livestock on roadway.

9:13 a.m., 5110 Co Rd 4, Swancreek Twp, larceny.

9:37 a.m., Evergreen High School, 14544 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, investigate complaint.

11:26 a.m., 5310 Co Rd 3, Swancreek Twp, assist other unit.

7:55 p.m., SH 66/SH 2, German Twp, accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

6:15 a.m., Co Rd E/Co Rd 26, German Twp, accident with property damage.

6:24 a.m., US 20A/Co Rd 20, German Twp, accident with property damage.

6:49 a.m., Co Rd 16/Co Rd A, Clinton Twp, assist other unit.

7:08 a.m., Co Rd K/Co Rd 12, Pike Twp, accident with property damage.

9:54 a.m., 17671 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, criminal mischief.

10:55 a.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, 129 Courthous Plaza, Wauseon, sex offense.

1:06 p.m., 4770 Co Rd 4/Co Rd D, Swancreek Twp, wires/pole/tree down.

2:48 p.m., SH 108/Co Rd C, Clinton Twp, injury accident.

6:40 p.m., Co Rd B/Co Rd 19, German Twp, accident with property damage.

7:42 p.m., 305 Lincoln, Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

8:09 p.m., 21500 US 20, Millcreek Twp, disabled vehicle.

10:05 p.m., Co Rd 2-2/US 20A, Swancreek Twp, accident with property damage.

Thursday, Oct. 13

3 a.m., Adrian/Palmwood Ave, Delta, injury accident.

5:40 a.m., Co Rd 25/US 20A, German Twp, accident with property damage.

6:46 a.m., 4372 Co Rd T, Amboy Twp, 911 hang-up.

7:42 a.m., SH 108/Co Rd L, Dover Twp, disabled vehicle.